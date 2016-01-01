See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
James Bowen, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

James Bowen, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

James Bowen works at Mental Health Cooperative in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mental Health Cooperative
    801 N Holtzclaw Ave # 101, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 697-5950
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Mental Status Examination
Mood Disorders
Psychotic Disorders
Substance Abuse
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About James Bowen, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407394620
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Bowen, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Bowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    James Bowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James Bowen works at Mental Health Cooperative in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on James Bowen’s profile.

    James Bowen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with James Bowen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Bowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Bowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

