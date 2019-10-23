Dr. Boscardin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Boscardin, PHD
Overview
Dr. James Boscardin, PHD is a Psychologist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Boscardin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Psychological Consultation P.A.8085 Wayzata Blvd Ste 100B, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Directions (612) 719-0856
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boscardin?
He has been wonder as a Psychologist / Therapist. He has assisted me in many facets of my life.
About Dr. James Boscardin, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1972682847
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boscardin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boscardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boscardin works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Boscardin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boscardin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boscardin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boscardin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.