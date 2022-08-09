Dr. James Boone, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Boone, PHD
Overview
Dr. James Boone, PHD is a Psychologist in Tarpon Springs, FL.
Dr. Boone works at
Locations
James R Boone Ph D Professional LLC2625 Keystone Rd Ste A-3, Tarpon Springs, FL 34688 Directions (727) 944-4600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Agree with the above reviews. Dr. Boone was very easy to talk to and very efficient in his neuropsychiatric evaluation. His office staff was also very helpful and efficient. Overall a very pleasant experience.
About Dr. James Boone, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1912114356
Dr. Boone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Boone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boone.
