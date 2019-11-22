Dr. Bondell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Bondell, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Bondell, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Carlsbad, CA.
Jennifer Hill Counseling2564 State St Ste B, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Directions (760) 729-4931
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
About Dr. James Bondell, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558456046
Dr. Bondell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bondell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bondell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bondell.
