Overview

Dr. James Blakemore, DC is a Chiropractor in Fullerton, CA. 

Dr. Blakemore works at Blakemore California Chiropractic Office Inc in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Apex Pain Management Inc
    159 N Raymond Ave, Fullerton, CA 92831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 871-2495
    About Dr. James Blakemore, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1194879254
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Blakemore, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blakemore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blakemore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blakemore works at Blakemore California Chiropractic Office Inc in Fullerton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Blakemore’s profile.

    Dr. Blakemore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blakemore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blakemore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blakemore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

