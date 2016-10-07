Dr. James Bilott, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bilott, DC
Overview
Dr. James Bilott, DC is a Chiropractor in Greensburg, PA.
Dr. Bilott works at
Locations
-
1
Patricia A. Talamo O.d. LLC593 Rugh St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 838-8133
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bilott?
I've been going to Dr Bilott about once every 8-9 months when my back/hip start to hurt for the past 8 years or so. I've had this problem for about 20 years and he is able to relieve the pain. He's friendly and listens carefully to exactly where I have the pain. He is also very persistent. There was one time when I was having shoulder pain and he was having a tough time getting my shoulder/back to crack but tried numerous different ways until it did crack.
About Dr. James Bilott, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1639198047
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bilott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bilott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bilott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bilott works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bilott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bilott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.