Dr. James Bilott, DC

Chiropractic
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Bilott, DC is a Chiropractor in Greensburg, PA. 

Dr. Bilott works at Bilott Chiropractic in Greensburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Patricia A. Talamo O.d. LLC
    593 Rugh St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 838-8133
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    Oct 07, 2016
    I've been going to Dr Bilott about once every 8-9 months when my back/hip start to hurt for the past 8 years or so. I've had this problem for about 20 years and he is able to relieve the pain. He's friendly and listens carefully to exactly where I have the pain. He is also very persistent. There was one time when I was having shoulder pain and he was having a tough time getting my shoulder/back to crack but tried numerous different ways until it did crack.
    pain free in Greensburg, PA — Oct 07, 2016
    About Dr. James Bilott, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639198047
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Bilott, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bilott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bilott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bilott works at Bilott Chiropractic in Greensburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Bilott’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bilott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bilott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

