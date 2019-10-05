James Bentson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
James Bentson, CH
Overview
James Bentson, CH is a Chiropractor in Hicksville, NY.

Locations
- 1 161 LEVITTOWN PKWY, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 931-1177
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Simply the best chiropractor! He listens and he heals
About James Bentson, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1871583971
James Bentson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Bentson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed James Bentson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Bentson.
