Dr. James Ballard II, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Ballard II, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Washington, DC.
Dr. Ballard II works at
Locations
C.c.c.c. LLC650 Pennsylvania Ave SE Ste 240, Washington, DC 20003 Directions (202) 544-5440
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Ballard II, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1619081973
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballard II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ballard II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ballard II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ballard II works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballard II. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballard II.
