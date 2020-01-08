See All Chiropractors in Columbus, OH
James Appell, CH

Chiropractic
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
James Appell, CH is a Chiropractor in Columbus, OH. 

James Appell works at Medical Wellness Group LLC in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Medical Wellness Group LLC
    100 Highview Blvd, Columbus, OH 43207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 492-0414
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 08, 2020
    My treatment and care was professional, efficient. affordable and extremely beneficial. I would recommend Dr. Appell to my friends and family.
    Erika D. — Jan 08, 2020
    About James Appell, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346293404
    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Appell, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Appell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    James Appell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    James Appell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James Appell works at Medical Wellness Group LLC in Columbus, OH. View the full address on James Appell’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed James Appell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Appell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Appell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Appell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

