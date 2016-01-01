See All Physicians Assistants in Washington, DC
Overview

Jameka McElroy-Brooklyn, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Washington, DC. 

Jameka McElroy-Brooklyn works at Orthopedic Associates in Washington, DC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Howard University Fpp - Dermatology
    2041 Georgia Ave NW Ste 4300, Washington, DC 20060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 865-6725
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Jameka McElroy-Brooklyn, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790155166
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jameka McElroy-Brooklyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jameka McElroy-Brooklyn works at Orthopedic Associates in Washington, DC. View the full address on Jameka McElroy-Brooklyn’s profile.

    Jameka McElroy-Brooklyn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jameka McElroy-Brooklyn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jameka McElroy-Brooklyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jameka McElroy-Brooklyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

