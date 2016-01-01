Jama Hare, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jama Hare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jama Hare, PA-C
Overview
Jama Hare, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC.
Jama Hare works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-5054
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jama Hare?
About Jama Hare, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1669448379
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Jama Hare accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jama Hare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jama Hare works at
Jama Hare has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jama Hare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jama Hare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jama Hare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.