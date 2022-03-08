Jalyn Goolsby, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jalyn Goolsby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jalyn Goolsby, NP
Jalyn Goolsby, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New Albany, IN.
Jalyn Goolsby works at
American Health Network of Indiana LLC, 4101 Technology Ave, New Albany, IN 47150, (812) 941-4500. Monday 8:00am - 4:00pm, Wednesday 8:00am - 4:00pm, Thursday 8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Patient review:
She is pretty thorough, nice, doesn't judge, & definitely tried to get the bottom of your issues. The office area in general, especially with the triage nurses, communication could be better. They wait a couple of days to call to tell you your results regarding blood tests & won't typically notify you when they send over medications.
Specialty: Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
NPI: 1750838066
Jalyn Goolsby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jalyn Goolsby accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jalyn Goolsby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jalyn Goolsby works at
6 patients have reviewed Jalyn Goolsby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jalyn Goolsby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jalyn Goolsby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jalyn Goolsby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.