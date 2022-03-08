See All Nurse Practitioners in New Albany, IN
Jalyn Goolsby, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jalyn Goolsby, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New Albany, IN. 

Jalyn Goolsby works at Optum - Family Medicine in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Health Network of Indiana LLC
    4101 Technology Ave, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 941-4500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 08, 2022
    She is pretty thorough, nice, doesn't judge, & definitely tried to get the bottom of your issues. The office area in general, especially with the triage nurses, communication could be better. They wait a couple of days to call to tell you your results regarding blood tests & won't typically notify you when they send over medications.
    About Jalyn Goolsby, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750838066
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jalyn Goolsby, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jalyn Goolsby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jalyn Goolsby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jalyn Goolsby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jalyn Goolsby works at Optum - Family Medicine in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Jalyn Goolsby’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Jalyn Goolsby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jalyn Goolsby.

