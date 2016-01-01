Jalissa Grier, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jalissa Grier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jalissa Grier, FNP
Overview
Jalissa Grier, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Winston Salem, NC.
Jalissa Grier works at
Locations
Novant Health Maplewood Family Medicine100 Robinhood Medical Plz, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Directions (336) 619-8676Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jalissa Grier, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1649805284
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Jalissa Grier accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jalissa Grier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

