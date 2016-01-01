Jalisa Dyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jalisa Dyer, WHNP
Overview
Jalisa Dyer, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3825 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jalisa Dyer?
About Jalisa Dyer, WHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225691769
Frequently Asked Questions
Jalisa Dyer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jalisa Dyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jalisa Dyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jalisa Dyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.