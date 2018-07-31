See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Jalane Theis, CPNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jalane Theis, CPNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Jalane Theis works at Tarnow Center For Self Managmnt in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tarnow Center for Self-Management
    1001 West Loop S Ste 215, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 621-9515
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jalane Theis, CPNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912087255
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jalane Theis, CPNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jalane Theis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jalane Theis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jalane Theis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jalane Theis works at Tarnow Center For Self Managmnt in Houston, TX. View the full address on Jalane Theis’s profile.

    Jalane Theis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jalane Theis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jalane Theis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jalane Theis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

