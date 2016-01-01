Jalandria Gurley, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jalandria Gurley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jalandria Gurley, FNP
Offers telehealth
Jalandria Gurley, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Duncanville, TX.
Jalandria Gurley works at
Locations
Texas Health Family Care545 W Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, TX 75116 Directions (214) 247-1281
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Jalandria Gurley, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1528314424
Jalandria Gurley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jalandria Gurley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jalandria Gurley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jalandria Gurley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jalandria Gurley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jalandria Gurley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.