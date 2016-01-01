See All Physicians Assistants in Fredericksburg, VA
Jalal Alghabra, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Jalal Alghabra, PA is a physician assistant in Fredericksburg, VA. He currently practices at Virginia Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center
    1985 Emancipation Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 373-6647
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna

About Jalal Alghabra, PA

  • Physician Assistant (PA)
  • English
  • Male
  • 1023497880
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Patient Satisfaction

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
