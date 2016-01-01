See All Physical Therapists in Hibbing, MN
Jakob Rikkola, PT

Physical Therapy
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jakob Rikkola, PT is a Physical Therapist in Hibbing, MN. 

Jakob Rikkola works at Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic in Hibbing, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic
    730 E 34th St, Hibbing, MN 55746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jakob Rikkola, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1770755076
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Virginia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jakob Rikkola, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jakob Rikkola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jakob Rikkola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jakob Rikkola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jakob Rikkola works at Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic in Hibbing, MN. View the full address on Jakob Rikkola’s profile.

    Jakob Rikkola has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jakob Rikkola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jakob Rikkola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jakob Rikkola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

