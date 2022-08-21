Jake Coffman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jake Coffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jake Coffman, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jake Coffman, PA-C is a Registered Nurse in Winston Salem, NC.
Jake Coffman works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Spine Specialists - Kimel Park190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 140, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7826
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jake Coffman?
Jake always listened to me but became unwilling to address becoming tolerated to current pain medicine. He wanted to to wait and “though it out” and look at doing something for the start of winter.
About Jake Coffman, PA-C
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- Male
- 1194199349
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Jake Coffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jake Coffman accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jake Coffman using Healthline FindCare.
Jake Coffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jake Coffman works at
Jake Coffman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jake Coffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jake Coffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jake Coffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.