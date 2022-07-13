See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Overview

Jairo Rodriguez, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Jairo Rodriguez works at Premier Urgent Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Nolimits Nutrition & Wellness LLC
    4550 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 901-4000
  2. 2
    Injury & Chronic pain Center
    4425 S Pecos Rd Ste 2, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 664-2192
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Radiculopathy
Back Pain
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Radiculopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jairo Rodriguez?

    Jul 13, 2022
    Jairo Rodriguez, PA-C was thorough and patiently took the time to explain my treatment plan. Thank you.
    F. Oliveri — Jul 13, 2022
    Photo: Jairo Rodriguez, PA
    About Jairo Rodriguez, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982868873
    Education & Certifications

    • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jairo Rodriguez, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jairo Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jairo Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jairo Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jairo Rodriguez works at Premier Urgent Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Jairo Rodriguez’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Jairo Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jairo Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jairo Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jairo Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

