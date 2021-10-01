See All Chiropractors in New York, NY
Chiropractic
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jairo Rodriguez, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in New York, NY. 

Jairo Rodriguez works at Chiropractic Health Mgmt in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chiropractic Health Mgmt
    25 Central Park W Apt 1F, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 489-7494

Ratings & Reviews
Based on 7 ratings

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 01, 2021
Dr. Rodriguez stands in a class by himself. He has the expertise and willingness to explore and address the needs of patients, who might come with complex health problems. He changed my life with a simple blood test. I was planning to start law school, but I was experiencing extreme lethargy and worried I wouldn't be able to keep up with its demands. The test indicated that I'd had an underactive thyroid. Dr. Rodriguez talked through my different treatment options and discussed the pros and cons of each approach. He also offered that I could see my internist or an endocrinologist for a traditional prescription. I chose to work with Dr. Rodriguez, who put me on a course of vitamins that were highly successful and enabled me to become a human rights lawyer, who fought to protect access to food and income assistance programs for our fellow New Yorkers. Had it not been for Dr. Rodriguez, I would not have had the privilege of helping others. He also works with me on more complex matters.
T. Goldstein — Oct 01, 2021
About Jairo Rodriguez, CHIRMD

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1770790305
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

