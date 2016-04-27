Dr. Yoham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaimy Yoham, DC
Overview
Dr. Jaimy Yoham, DC is a Chiropractor in Miami, FL.
Dr. Yoham works at
Locations
-
1
Yoham Kendall Area Chiropractic Center PA11440 N Kendall Dr Ste 111, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 598-1900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yoham?
Always friendly and professional. Great doctor and amazing staff. Always willing to go the extra mile to get you back to being yourself.
About Dr. Jaimy Yoham, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1154543189
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoham accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoham works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.