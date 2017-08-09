Jaime Willis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jaime Willis, PSY
Overview
Jaime Willis, PSY is a Psychologist in Cincinnati, OH.
Locations
Susan Hoover Lisw3200 Linwood Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45226 Directions (513) 533-3388
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jaime Willis is attentive, sensitive to the clients individual needs and intuitive. She takes care to ensure confidentiality.
About Jaime Willis, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1962477471
Jaime Willis accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jaime Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jaime Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Willis.
