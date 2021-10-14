See All Nurse Midwives in Monroe, NC
Jaime Thompson, CNM

Midwifery
5 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jaime Thompson, CNM is a Midwife in Monroe, NC. 

Jaime Thompson works at Novant Health Carmel OB/GYN - Monroe in Monroe, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Carmel OB/GYN - Monroe
    2000 Wellness Blvd Ste 120, Monroe, NC 28110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3545

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth Control
Breastfeeding Counseling
Childbirth
Birth Control
Breastfeeding Counseling
Childbirth

Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Childbirth Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Normal Labor Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Postpartum Disorders Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthPartners
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 14, 2021
    Every time I come in for a check-up I know I'm in good hands having Jaime as my provider! I am always comfortable coming to the Gyn and Jaime makes it feel like it was just yesterday that we visited even if it's been almost a year since the last checkup, and she does not miss a thing. I honestly trust Jaime with my healthcare more than I do with my primary care provider, and she provides holistic patient care. I could not say a negative thing about Jaime, from prenatal care, labor and delivery, postpartum care, and now on to routine management care, she is fantastic!
    Crystal — Oct 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jaime Thompson, CNM
    About Jaime Thompson, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1386932499
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

