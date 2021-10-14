Jaime Thompson, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaime Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jaime Thompson, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jaime Thompson, CNM is a Midwife in Monroe, NC.
Jaime Thompson works at
Locations
Novant Health Carmel OB/GYN - Monroe2000 Wellness Blvd Ste 120, Monroe, NC 28110 Directions (980) 369-3545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- HealthPartners
- Homestate Health Plan
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Every time I come in for a check-up I know I'm in good hands having Jaime as my provider! I am always comfortable coming to the Gyn and Jaime makes it feel like it was just yesterday that we visited even if it's been almost a year since the last checkup, and she does not miss a thing. I honestly trust Jaime with my healthcare more than I do with my primary care provider, and she provides holistic patient care. I could not say a negative thing about Jaime, from prenatal care, labor and delivery, postpartum care, and now on to routine management care, she is fantastic!
About Jaime Thompson, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1386932499
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Jaime Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jaime Thompson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
