Jaime Snyder, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (5)
Overview

Jaime Snyder, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Jaime Snyder works at Columbus Suboxone Doctors LLC in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbus Suboxone Doctors LLC
    3225 Sullivant Ave, Columbus, OH 43204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 655-8956
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 13, 2016
    She works at a Neurosurgeon's office. She is a true asset to his practice.
    Matt in Lewis Center, OH — Aug 13, 2016
    About Jaime Snyder, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962844902
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jaime Snyder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jaime Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jaime Snyder works at Columbus Suboxone Doctors LLC in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Jaime Snyder’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jaime Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Snyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

