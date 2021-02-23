Jaime Salvatierra, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaime Salvatierra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jaime Salvatierra, PA-C
Overview
Jaime Salvatierra, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Visalia, CA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 113 N Church St Ste 306, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jaime Salvatierra?
We've been using Jamie Salvatierra for 8+ years He & his staff have been wonderful to us
About Jaime Salvatierra, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1316999535
Frequently Asked Questions
Jaime Salvatierra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jaime Salvatierra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Jaime Salvatierra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Salvatierra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Salvatierra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Salvatierra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.