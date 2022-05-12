Dr. Jaime Ruiz Jr, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Ruiz Jr, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Ruiz Jr, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Longwood, FL.
Locations
Longwood Family Dentistry2127 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779 Directions (407) 987-3057
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Ruiz provided excellent care for my fillings and implant crown. Very knowledgeable and personable. Made me feel comfortable. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Jaime Ruiz Jr, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruiz Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruiz Jr accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ruiz Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ruiz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.