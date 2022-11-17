Jaime Muleiro, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaime Muleiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jaime Muleiro, LCSW
Overview
Jaime Muleiro, LCSW is a Social Worker in New Haven, CT.
Locations
Psychological Services of Southern CT436 Orange St, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 285-3183
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Jaime is an attentive and compassionate listener and has an amazing memory for details. His training in EMDR has been transformative for me and another of my family members.
About Jaime Muleiro, LCSW
- Social Work
- English
- 1114162849
Frequently Asked Questions
Jaime Muleiro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jaime Muleiro accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jaime Muleiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
