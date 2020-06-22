Dr. Jaime Medvene, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medvene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Medvene, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Medvene, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Agoura Hills, CA.
Dr. Medvene works at
Locations
1
Jaime Elizabeth Medvene Phd A Professional Psychological Corpora30200 Agoura Rd Ste 190, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Directions (818) 295-2428
2
Psychology Center17337 Ventura Blvd Ste 200, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 981-7845
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been to a few therapists in my life, and Dr. Medvene is by FAR the best I’ve had. She is very compassionate and seems to genuinely love people and her job. She is a great listener. She always brings up details from our past conversations that I couldn’t believe anyone would be able to remember. In response to someone’s comment about being on her phone a lot, the only times she was on her phone was when she was trying to find information or something to help me directly (like when there was a book she wanted to recommend). I never felt like she was distracted. As a bonus she’s also pretty funny, which really helped to put me at ease. Sometimes she would be a few minutes late for our sessions, but it’s because she isn’t rushing her patience out the door (I know because she has let me go over time more than once). Can’t recommend her enough!
About Dr. Jaime Medvene, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1265478754
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Westwood
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medvene has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medvene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medvene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medvene works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Medvene. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medvene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medvene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medvene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.