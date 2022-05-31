Jaime Loebner, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaime Loebner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jaime Loebner, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jaime Loebner, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Slidell, LA.
Jaime Loebner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Acadian Care113 Christian Ln, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 781-7353
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jaime Loebner?
Jamie was a wonderful support to not only my child, by teen and also myself. She is patient and kind. We really felt like she cared and listened to our needs. We saw her for over a year and recently moved out of state. We still haven’t found anyone we like as much as we did Jamie.
About Jaime Loebner, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003168071
Frequently Asked Questions
Jaime Loebner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jaime Loebner accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jaime Loebner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jaime Loebner works at
7 patients have reviewed Jaime Loebner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Loebner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Loebner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Loebner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.