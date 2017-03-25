See All Physicians Assistants in Vancouver, WA
Jaime Hamilton, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Jaime Hamilton, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jaime Hamilton, PA is a Physician Assistant in Vancouver, WA. 

Jaime Hamilton works at Creekside Medical in Vancouver, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Creekside Medical Ps.
    900 NE 139th St Ste 202, Vancouver, WA 98685 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 566-9355
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jaime Hamilton?

    Mar 25, 2017
    Jaime is the most compassionate provider I have ever met. She spent a lot of time understanding my condition and got to the root of my problem. I highly recommend.
    Salmon Creek, wa — Mar 25, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jaime Hamilton, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Jaime Hamilton, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jaime Hamilton to family and friends

    Jaime Hamilton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jaime Hamilton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jaime Hamilton, PA.

    About Jaime Hamilton, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528335130
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jaime Hamilton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jaime Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jaime Hamilton works at Creekside Medical in Vancouver, WA. View the full address on Jaime Hamilton’s profile.

    Jaime Hamilton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Hamilton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jaime Hamilton, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.