Jaime Gish, APRN

Dermatology
5 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Jaime Gish, APRN is a dermatologist in Owensboro, KY. She currently practices at Owensboro Health Plastic Surgery and Dermatology. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Owensboro Health Plastic Surgery and Dermatology
    2915 New Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 688-3700
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • MultiPlan
  • Sagamore Health Network

About Jaime Gish, APRN

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1932598117
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Photo: Jaime Gish, APRN
Frequently Asked Questions

Jaime Gish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Jaime Gish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Jaime Gish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Gish.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Gish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Gish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.