Jaime Elder, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jaime Elder, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA. 

Jaime Elder works at Memorial Medical Group Gastroenterology in Lake Charles, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Health Center
    2615 Enterprise Blvd Ste B, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Jun 01, 2021
    Jaime and the rest of the staff are very friendly and easy to talk to. She is an awesome listener. I appreciate the way she talks me through her plan and medications for me. I usually feel that doctors aren’t listening to my symptoms , and blame everything on my weight. I don’t feel that way towards Jaime. She listens without judgment and cares about my feelings. Even though she wears a mask, her eyes tells me she is always smiling! Leaving an appointment feeling good about treatment makes a good day!
    Brandy Trahan — Jun 01, 2021
    Jaime Elder, NP
    About Jaime Elder, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619488061
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jaime Elder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jaime Elder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jaime Elder works at Memorial Medical Group Gastroenterology in Lake Charles, LA. View the full address on Jaime Elder’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jaime Elder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Elder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Elder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Elder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

