Jaime Elder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jaime Elder, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jaime Elder, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA.
Jaime Elder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Center2615 Enterprise Blvd Ste B, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jaime Elder?
Jaime and the rest of the staff are very friendly and easy to talk to. She is an awesome listener. I appreciate the way she talks me through her plan and medications for me. I usually feel that doctors aren’t listening to my symptoms , and blame everything on my weight. I don’t feel that way towards Jaime. She listens without judgment and cares about my feelings. Even though she wears a mask, her eyes tells me she is always smiling! Leaving an appointment feeling good about treatment makes a good day!
About Jaime Elder, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619488061
Frequently Asked Questions
Jaime Elder accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jaime Elder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jaime Elder works at
4 patients have reviewed Jaime Elder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Elder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Elder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Elder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.