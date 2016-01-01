Jaime Dougherty, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaime Dougherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jaime Dougherty, APRN
Overview
Jaime Dougherty, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Dickinson, ND.
Jaime Dougherty works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson2500 Fairway St, Dickinson, ND 58601 Directions (701) 456-4000Thursday7:30am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jaime Dougherty?
About Jaime Dougherty, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124669221
Frequently Asked Questions
Jaime Dougherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jaime Dougherty works at
Jaime Dougherty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Dougherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Dougherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Dougherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.