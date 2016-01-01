Jaime Coles-Duff accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jaime Coles-Duff, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jaime Coles-Duff, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2910 E 57th Ave # 5-329, Spokane, WA 99223 Directions (509) 535-1143
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jaime Coles-Duff?
About Jaime Coles-Duff, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376882514
Frequently Asked Questions
Jaime Coles-Duff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jaime Coles-Duff has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Coles-Duff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Coles-Duff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Coles-Duff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.