See All Nurse Practitioners in Largo, FL
Jaime Burns, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Jaime Burns, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jaime Burns, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Largo, FL. 

Jaime Burns works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group in Largo, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Melisa Hodges, NP
Melisa Hodges, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Sophie Eusebio, ARNP
Sophie Eusebio, ARNP
10 (49)
View Profile
Dr. Kimlien Nguyen, DNP
Dr. Kimlien Nguyen, DNP
8 (11)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Diagnostic Clinic
    1301 2nd Ave SW, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 584-7706
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group, Inc.
    3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 584-7706
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth North Pinellas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergies
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Benign Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Bilateral Stroke Chevron Icon
Binswanger's Dementia Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Infarction Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage With Amyloidosis, Hereditary, Dutch Type Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia - Parkinsonian Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Intraventricular Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Stupor Migraine Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neurologic and-or Neurobehavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropharmacology Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Opticoacoustic Nerve Atrophy Dementia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Presenile Dementia, Kraepelin Type Chevron Icon
Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Stroke Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Florida Blue
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jaime Burns?

    Sep 01, 2022
    Recent visit for migraines a the Largo location. My first time to see her. Very impressed. Was personable, thorough, experienced in dealing with migraines and tension headaches. Took her time with me to review history. Gave me a printout of her Migraine Toolbox for Acute Migraine with detailed medication instructions. Prescriptions were sent to various pharmacies. Gave me samples to start. Her Clearwater staff followed up me regarding my status and located more samples for me.
    Karen Greer — Sep 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jaime Burns, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Jaime Burns, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jaime Burns to family and friends

    Jaime Burns' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jaime Burns

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jaime Burns, APRN.

    About Jaime Burns, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679069959
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jaime Burns, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaime Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jaime Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jaime Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Jaime Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Burns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jaime Burns, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.