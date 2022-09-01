Jaime Burns, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaime Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jaime Burns, APRN
Jaime Burns, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Largo, FL.
Jaime Burns works at
Diagnostic Clinic1301 2nd Ave SW, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 584-7706Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group, Inc.3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 584-7706Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Florida Blue
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Recent visit for migraines a the Largo location. My first time to see her. Very impressed. Was personable, thorough, experienced in dealing with migraines and tension headaches. Took her time with me to review history. Gave me a printout of her Migraine Toolbox for Acute Migraine with detailed medication instructions. Prescriptions were sent to various pharmacies. Gave me samples to start. Her Clearwater staff followed up me regarding my status and located more samples for me.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Jaime Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jaime Burns accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
