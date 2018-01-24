Jaime Broesicke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jaime Broesicke, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jaime Broesicke, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Allentown, PA.
Jaime Broesicke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lvpg Physiatry -carbon1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 400, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-6555
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jaime Broesicke?
Ms. Broesicke was just wonderful. She took her time in explaining to me my existing condition, showing me my MRI, explaining treatment options. Even my spouse, who was anxious to move me forward to a neurosurgeon was completely satisfied with her explanations, and felt completely comfortable in moving forward in the manner in which she explained. While doctors have their place in the world, I would recommend that no one underestimate the knowledge of an NP! Go to one, esp'ly Jaime!
About Jaime Broesicke, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093745929
Frequently Asked Questions
Jaime Broesicke accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jaime Broesicke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jaime Broesicke works at
6 patients have reviewed Jaime Broesicke. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Broesicke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Broesicke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Broesicke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.