Jaime Broesicke, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Jaime Broesicke, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Allentown, PA. 

Jaime Broesicke works at LVPG Physiatry-1250 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lvpg Physiatry -carbon
    1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 400, Allentown, PA 18103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 402-6555
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 24, 2018
    Ms. Broesicke was just wonderful. She took her time in explaining to me my existing condition, showing me my MRI, explaining treatment options. Even my spouse, who was anxious to move me forward to a neurosurgeon was completely satisfied with her explanations, and felt completely comfortable in moving forward in the manner in which she explained. While doctors have their place in the world, I would recommend that no one underestimate the knowledge of an NP! Go to one, esp'ly Jaime!
    Lynn Bartleson in Martins Creek, PA — Jan 24, 2018
    About Jaime Broesicke, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093745929
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jaime Broesicke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jaime Broesicke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jaime Broesicke works at LVPG Physiatry-1250 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Jaime Broesicke’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Jaime Broesicke. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Broesicke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Broesicke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Broesicke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

