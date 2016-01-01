Dr. Jaime Blandino, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blandino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Blandino, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Blandino, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Decatur, GA.
Dr. Blandino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jaime A. Blandino, Ph.D., P.C.111 N McDonough St, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 313-0464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blandino?
About Dr. Jaime Blandino, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558501684
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blandino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blandino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blandino works at
Dr. Blandino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blandino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blandino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blandino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.