Jaime Adleta

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Jaime Adleta is a Nurse Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL. 

Jaime Adleta works at Apalachee Center Inc in Tallahassee, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Apalachee Center Inc
    2634 Capital Cir NE, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 523-3333
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 25, 2017
    Jaime has been my practitioner for about a year. Unfortunately, I've had to see her quite often this year. She is always so patient and understanding. When I recently needed to see her for a complex diagnosis, she was extremely thorough and went above and beyond to make sure I got the care that I needed. She ended up needing to refer me, but called to follow up on my care. I appreciate that she truly cares about her patients!
    kmsoh in Springboro, OH — Jan 25, 2017
    About Jaime Adleta

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093110819
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jaime Adleta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jaime Adleta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jaime Adleta works at Apalachee Center Inc in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Jaime Adleta’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jaime Adleta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Adleta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Adleta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Adleta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

