Overview

Jahn Quattlebaum, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Austin, TX. 

Jahn Quattlebaum works at Grow Therapy in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    9442 N Capital of Texas Hwy Ste 500, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Counseling Services
Psychotherapy Services
Addiction
Counseling Services
Psychotherapy Services

Addiction Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon

About Jahn Quattlebaum, LPC

Specialties
  • Psychotherapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1821577628
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

