Jaejung Lee, PMHNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jaejung Lee, PMHNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

Jaejung Lee works at Clinic in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinic
    200 Tillary St Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 855-7485
    Monday
    9:15am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:15am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:15am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:15am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:15am - 4:30pm
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2018
    Highly recommend. She got me housed quick.
    — Jan 26, 2018
    About Jaejung Lee, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1700339967
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
