Jadeh Marselis-Moore, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Jadeh Marselis-Moore, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Jadeh Marselis-Moore works at Community Partnership Care Coordination in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pima Pain Center
    4601 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 399-6000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Pima Pain Center
    7530 N Oracle Rd Ste 200, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 399-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Pima Pain Center - E Pima St
    6226 E Pima St, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 399-6000
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Acupuncture
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Neck
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Diseases of the Nervous System
Bone Pain
Compression Fracture
Epidural Steroid Injections
Joint Pain
Medication Management
Neck Injuries
Neck Pain
Osteoporosis
    • AARP
    • Access Care
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 09, 2022
    Jadeh was wonderful when I went to the urgent care last weekend. Very thorough and super smart. He was also kind. Loved him!
    About Jadeh Marselis-Moore, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1407199045
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jadeh Marselis-Moore, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jadeh Marselis-Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jadeh Marselis-Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jadeh Marselis-Moore works at Community Partnership Care Coordination in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Jadeh Marselis-Moore’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Jadeh Marselis-Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jadeh Marselis-Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jadeh Marselis-Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jadeh Marselis-Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

