Overview

Jada Alston, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama (Dnp).



Jada Alston works at Progeny Psychiatric Clinic in Irvine, CA with other offices in Dana Point, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.