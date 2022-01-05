See All Nurse Practitioners in Irvine, CA
Jada Alston, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience
Overview

Jada Alston, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama (Dnp).

Jada Alston works at Progeny Psychiatric Clinic in Irvine, CA with other offices in Dana Point, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Progeny Psychiatric Clinic
    17782 Cowan Ste A, Irvine, CA 92614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-7118
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2
    Progeny Psychiatric Clinic - Dana Point
    33971 Selva Rd Ste 150, Dana Point, CA 92629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 503-3851
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attachment Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Smoking-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 05, 2022
    Jada is compassionate and listens to all my concerns. I never feel judged like I have with medication management in the past. She's on time, knowledgeable, patient, and kind. Highly recommend her!
    Jamie Moon — Jan 05, 2022
    About Jada Alston, MSN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 4 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427692375
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of South Alabama (Dnp)
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jada Alston, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jada Alston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jada Alston has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jada Alston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Jada Alston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jada Alston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jada Alston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jada Alston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

