Dr. Jad Osmanski, OD

Optometry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. Jad Osmanski, OD is an Optometrist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Optometry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.

Dr. Osmanski works at Southern New England Eye Inc in Fall River, MA with other offices in North Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southern New England Eye Inc
    231 New Boston Rd, Fall River, MA 02720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 673-6262
    Joseph F. Osmanski Od Inc.
    1971 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 232-0941

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Binocular Vision Disorder
Contact Lens Exams
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Binocular Vision Disorder
Contact Lens Exams

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Binocular Vision Disorder
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetic Retinopathy
Eye Disease
Eye Drops
Eye Patch
Eyeglasses
Eyelid Disorders
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hazy Vision
Low Vision
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Poor Color Vision
Refractive Error
Soft Contact Lenses
Strabismus-Like Double Vision
Transient Visual Loss
Vision Disorders
Vision Impairment
Vision Loss
Visual Aura
Visual Disturbance
Visual Dysfunction
Visual Field Defects
Visual Field Loss
Visual Migraine
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 29, 2019
    I would definitely recommend Dr. Osmanski. He is thorough, informative and highly skilled in his field. I never wait. The staff is very pleasant. I always feel better after my appointment.
    Cheryl Conti in Johnston, RI — Jun 29, 2019
    About Dr. Jad Osmanski, OD

    • Optometry
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1447402821
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New England College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
    Undergraduate School

