Overview

Jacques Desir, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Jacques Desir works at TLC MEDICAL CENTER, FORT MYERS, FL in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.