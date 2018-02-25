Jacquelyn Flowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jacquelyn Flowers, FNP
Jacquelyn Flowers, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Millhon Clinic7630 Rivers Edge Dr, Columbus, OH 43235 Directions (614) 533-4000
I recently saw Jacquelyn Flowers following long term coughing and wheezing that previous physicians had just told me needed to run it's course following a viral respiratory infecton. She listened to my concerns, the timeline, the triggers, and history and made a diagnosis of asthma. She took the time to explain the different types of asthma and how the medicines would affect me. The cough and wheezing are now non-existent. I am contemplating switching to her permantly from my PCP.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013376474
