See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
Jacquelyn Flowers, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Jacquelyn Flowers, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jacquelyn Flowers, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Jacquelyn Flowers works at OhioHealth Endocrinology Physicians in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Lydia Fleck, FNP
Lydia Fleck, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Millhon Clinic
    7630 Rivers Edge Dr, Columbus, OH 43235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 533-4000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jacquelyn Flowers?

    Feb 25, 2018
    I recently saw Jacquelyn Flowers following long term coughing and wheezing that previous physicians had just told me needed to run it's course following a viral respiratory infecton. She listened to my concerns, the timeline, the triggers, and history and made a diagnosis of asthma. She took the time to explain the different types of asthma and how the medicines would affect me. The cough and wheezing are now non-existent. I am contemplating switching to her permantly from my PCP.
    — Feb 25, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jacquelyn Flowers, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Jacquelyn Flowers, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jacquelyn Flowers to family and friends

    Jacquelyn Flowers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jacquelyn Flowers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jacquelyn Flowers, FNP.

    About Jacquelyn Flowers, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013376474
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jacquelyn Flowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jacquelyn Flowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jacquelyn Flowers works at OhioHealth Endocrinology Physicians in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Jacquelyn Flowers’s profile.

    Jacquelyn Flowers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jacquelyn Flowers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacquelyn Flowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacquelyn Flowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jacquelyn Flowers, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.