Jacquelyn Bacchus, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Overview

Jacquelyn Bacchus, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX. 

Jacquelyn Bacchus works at UNT Health in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of North Texas
    University of North Texas
855 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
    Nov 05, 2016
    NP Bacchus was kind and listened to my concerns. I did not feel rushed in our appointment at all. She also has a good sense of humor and a friendly personality. I trusted her decisions and felt adequately educated by her on changes to my medications.
    Erica in Ft Worth, TX — Nov 05, 2016
    About Jacquelyn Bacchus, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831380773
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jacquelyn Bacchus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jacquelyn Bacchus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jacquelyn Bacchus works at UNT Health in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Jacquelyn Bacchus’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jacquelyn Bacchus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacquelyn Bacchus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacquelyn Bacchus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacquelyn Bacchus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

