Jacqueline Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jacqueline Watson, ANP-C
Overview
Jacqueline Watson, ANP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4102 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 524-2633
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jacqueline Watson?
She's great. She actually listened to me. Not just one of those doctors that treats you like cattle.. herd you in and herd ya out. She actually cares.
About Jacqueline Watson, ANP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467765081
Frequently Asked Questions
Jacqueline Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jacqueline Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacqueline Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacqueline Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.