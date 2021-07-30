Dr. Jacqueline Valdes, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Valdes, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Valdes, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Hollywood, FL.
Locations
-
1
Shannan M Cason Psyd LLC2214 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 927-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot express my gratitude enough for such a caring and knowledgeable doctor. She helped me and my mother understand my father’s diagnosis and what we could expect down the road to help him most. Although our insurance didn’t fully cover the examination she still provided my father with a full and comprehensive neuropsychological examination and reduced her fee to help us. I am so thankful for finding such a wonderful resource, I just wish all my father’s doctors were as caring, detailed and willing to spend all the time we needed so our questions were answered.
About Dr. Jacqueline Valdes, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English, Spanish
- 1538385919
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valdes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valdes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valdes speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdes.
