Jacqueline Thompson, LPCC-S
Overview
Jacqueline Thompson, LPCC-S is a Counselor in Middletown, OH.
Locations
Jacqueline Thompson78 N Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH 45042 Directions (513) 424-2300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Humana
- United Healthcare Community Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jacqueline Thompson, LPCC-S
- Counseling
- English
- 1013974203
Education & Certifications
- Xavier Univerity
Frequently Asked Questions
Jacqueline Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacqueline Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
